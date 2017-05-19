Jackson looks to repair roads through bonds

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Like many communities in mid-Michigan, Jackson is looking for ways to repair roads without busting the budget.

6 News talked with Mayor Bill Jors about a remedy the city is working on.

Driving across the city of Jackson, it’s clear the roads need attention.

“Our roads are in poor shape. We don’t get a lot of help from the state,” Mayor Jors said.

Mayor Jors says a possible fix could be on the way through bonds.

“Our fund balance is quite healthy now. And it’s a prudent time to borrow money,” Mayor Jors said.

Last month, the city council approved two bond proposals costing a total of $16.5 million.

City records show that $9 million would be used to repair 17 streets across the city.

The rest of the money, around $7.5 million, will be used for water and sewer repairs and improvements to city hall.

Mayor Jors says good roads are a key part of improving Jackson’s urban core.

“If we want to revitalize our country, we’re going to want to revitalize our urban centers,” Mayor Jors said.

And once the repairs are made, he hopes residents will enjoy more than just a smooth drive.

“It increases the wealth of the community, increases the wealth of the residents through higher home values,” Mayor Jors said.

The mayor says the bond proposals should be complete by the end of the year.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s