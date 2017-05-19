Jackson looks to repair roads through bonds

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Like many communities in mid-Michigan, Jackson is looking for ways to repair roads without busting the budget.

6 News talked with Mayor Bill Jors about a remedy the city is working on.

Driving across the city of Jackson, it’s clear the roads need attention.

“Our roads are in poor shape. We don’t get a lot of help from the state,” Mayor Jors said.

Mayor Jors says a possible fix could be on the way through bonds.

“Our fund balance is quite healthy now. And it’s a prudent time to borrow money,” Mayor Jors said.

Last month, the city council approved two bond proposals costing a total of $16.5 million.

City records show that $9 million would be used to repair 17 streets across the city.

The rest of the money, around $7.5 million, will be used for water and sewer repairs and improvements to city hall.

Mayor Jors says good roads are a key part of improving Jackson’s urban core.

“If we want to revitalize our country, we’re going to want to revitalize our urban centers,” Mayor Jors said.

And once the repairs are made, he hopes residents will enjoy more than just a smooth drive.

“It increases the wealth of the community, increases the wealth of the residents through higher home values,” Mayor Jors said.

The mayor says the bond proposals should be complete by the end of the year.