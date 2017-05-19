Indiana man convicted in attack on Michigan state trooper

NILES, Mich. (AP) – A 21-year-old Indiana man has been convicted in an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper.

Our media partners at MLive report a jury in Berrien County, Michigan, returned the verdict Thursday for Michael Barber of Mishawaka. He faces sentencing in June for assault, attempting to disarm a police officer and other charges.

Defense lawyer Scott Sanford noted Barber wasn’t convicted of attempted murder, calling that “a victory for us.”

Police say Trooper Garry Guild was chasing a stolen motorcycle on Feb. 20 in Berrien County near the Indiana state line. Barber charged Guild after crashing the motorcycle. Police say his half brother 19-year-old Travis Wise, of Middlebury, Indiana, then pulled up and joined in attacking Guild.

Two motorists stopped the men, allowing the officer to arrest his attackers. Wise is awaiting trial.

