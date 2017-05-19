Do you know this woman?

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Does the woman in this picture look familiar to you?

The photo is a bit dark and may be a little fuzzy but it’s the best lead Meridian Township Police have in cracking a string of stolen check crimes.

Police say this woman is part of a group that has been stealing purses and then cashing stolen checks in the Meridian Township area.

She is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Malibu.

If you know who she is please contact Meridian Township Police Det. Judy Hood at (517)853-4800,