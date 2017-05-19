Do you know this woman?

By Published:

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Does the woman in this picture look familiar to you?

The photo is a bit dark and may be a little fuzzy but it’s the best lead Meridian Township Police have in cracking a string of stolen check crimes.

Police say this woman is part of a group that has been stealing purses and then cashing stolen checks in the Meridian Township area.

She is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Malibu.

If you know who she is please contact Meridian Township Police Det. Judy Hood at (517)853-4800,

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s