Western Michigan nursery to pay $60,000 in wage dispute

By Published: Updated:

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (AP) – A wholesale plant nursery in western Michigan has agreed to pay $60,000 to 75 people to settle a dispute about wages.

The workers will get various amounts under the deal between the owners of Sawyer Nursery and the U.S. Labor Department. The agreement was filed Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. The parties are asking a judge to approve it.

Sawyer Nursery grows perennial plants for the wholesale market in Hudsonville, southwest of Grand Rapids. The government accused the owners of not paying overtime.

The nursery’s website says the business has been successful because of the “quality and work ethic” of employees.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s