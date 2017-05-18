“Weasley” Pet Of The Day May 18

Meet “Weasley”, our Pet of the Day today. Weasley is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix. He’s a fun guy with energy to spare. Weasley would enjoy an active home that would keep him busy. He gets creative if he gets bored. Weasley should do well with other big dogs or sturdy kids. He is a smart boy who will do anything for a treat. Weasley has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Weasley contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

