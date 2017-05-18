“Weasley” Pet Of The Day May 18

By Published:

Meet “Weasley”, our Pet of the Day today. Weasley is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix. He’s a fun guy with energy to spare. Weasley would enjoy an active home that would keep him busy. He gets creative if he gets bored. Weasley should do well with other big dogs or sturdy kids. He is a smart boy who will do anything for a treat. Weasley has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Weasley contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s