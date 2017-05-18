This Morning: 90 year anniversary of the Bath School Disaster

(WLNS) — May 18, 2017 Marks 90th Anniversary of the Bath School Disaster, the most deadly act of school violence in U.S. history.

Thursday’s memorial events are free and open to the public at Bath Middle School Museum and Auditorium on 13675 Webster Road.

Schedule of Events:

4-6 p.m.: One-on-one tours of Bath School Museum by members of the Bath School Museum Committee available.

6 p.m: Presentations by Jack Brown and Matt Martyn.

7:15 p.m.: Panel discussion with second-generation survivors Michelle Allen, Jim Church and Sue Hagerman, moderated by Geneva Wiskemann. Time will be reserved at the end to hear stories from members of the audience.

Candlelight vigil to follow at James Couzens Memorial Park, 13753, 13799 Main St.