This Morning: 90 year anniversary of the Bath School Disaster

By Published:

(WLNS) — May 18, 2017 Marks 90th Anniversary of the Bath School Disaster, the most deadly act of school violence in U.S. history.

Thursday’s memorial events are free and open to the public at Bath Middle School Museum and Auditorium on 13675 Webster Road.

Schedule of Events:

4-6 p.m.: One-on-one tours of Bath School Museum by members of the Bath School Museum Committee available.

6 p.m: Presentations by Jack Brown and Matt Martyn.

7:15 p.m.: Panel discussion with second-generation survivors Michelle Allen, Jim Church and Sue Hagerman, moderated by Geneva Wiskemann. Time will be reserved at the end to hear stories from members of the audience.

Candlelight vigil to follow at James Couzens Memorial Park, 13753, 13799 Main St.

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s