State Supreme Court rejects appeal over auto fund records

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – There will be no sunlight on the records of an auto insurance fund that touches every Michigan driver.

The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down an appeal from a coalition of health care, labor and consumer groups. The groups want to open the books to understand how the state Catastrophic Claims Association calculates rates.

The insurance fund was created to reimburse insurers for claims that exceed $545,000. Owners pay a fee on every vehicle each year, on top of regular insurance. Starting July 1, the rate will rise to $170 from $160.

The state appeals court last year said the Catastrophic Claims Association is a public body, but lawmakers carved out a public records exemption.

Richard Bernstein was the only Supreme Court justice who wanted to hear an appeal.

