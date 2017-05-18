Roger Ailes has died at 77

Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2015, file photo, Roger Ailes attends a special screening of "Kingsman: The Secret Service" in New York. Officials say the name of Roger Ailes will be removed from a newsroom at Ohio University and a gift to the school will be returned as a result of the sexual harassment allegations against the former Fox News chairman. University President Roderick McDavis says in a statement Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, that, given the allegations against Ailes and the circumstances surrounding his departure from Fox News, the appropriate action is to return his gift to the school and remove his name from the WOUB newsroom. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

BREAKING: CBS News reports Roger Ailes, Fox News founder and former chairman, has died at age 77.

This is a developing story and will be updated online.

