Roger Ailes has died at 77

BREAKING: CBS News reports Roger Ailes, Fox News founder and former chairman, has died at age 77.
This is a developing story and will be updated online.
BREAKING: CBS News reports Roger Ailes, Fox News founder and former chairman, has died at age 77.
This is a developing story and will be updated online.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.
Advertisement