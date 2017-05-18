UPDATE: Power out in Grand Ledge area

UPDATE (10:00 a.m.) – Consumers Energy has determined that a tree falling on a transformer is the cause of the power outage. Crews are working to restore power and Consumers Energy estimates the customers will have power restored before 1:00 p.m. today.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS) – Thousands of people are without power this morning in the Grand Ledge area in Eaton County.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map 2,200 customers lost power just after 9:00 a.m. today.

The cause of the outage is still unknown and repair crews are arriving to restore power.

Police remind drivers to treat any intersection where traffic lights are not working as a four-way stop.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

ONLINE: Consumers Energy Outage Map