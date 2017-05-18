New music festival to launch in Lansing in fall

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Riding eighteen years of success with the Common Ground Music Festival, organizers of that annual event are launching a fall music festival this year.

It’s called “PRIME Music Festival – Michigan” and is slated to be held at Adado Riverfront Park September 15 and 16.

“We are excited to expand the fall music festival scene in the mid Michigan region” said Jenna Meyer, marketing director of MiEntertainment Group, producers of the Common Ground Festival.

The festival will be focusing on an urban feel and the music billing will correspond to that.

Organizers claim the music scene in Lansing in particular and Michigan in general is flourishing and will support a new festival.

They say big name artists will be at the festival but no lineups will be announced until May 25.

Tickets will go on sale online on Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m.