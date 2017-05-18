Michigan woman killed in Times Square crash that injured 22

PORTAGE, MI — An 18-year-old Portage woman has been killed in a Times Square crash involving a wrong-way driver that plowed into pedestrians.

The New York Post is reporting that Alyssa Elsman was killed in the Thursday, May 18 crash.

The driver was on a Seventh Avenue sidewalk and plowed into pedestrians, injuring 22 and killing Elsman.

According to the Post, she was visiting New York with family. Her 13-year-old sister was injured in the crash.

According to her Facebook page, she had attended Portage Central High School. She graduated in 2016 and indicated plans to attend Western Michigan University, according to the school paper.

Police said the driver went more than three blocks on the sidewalk from 42nd to 45th streets, and struck pedestrians along the way.

The article was first seen on Mlive.com.