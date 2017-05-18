Michigan Senate approves bills aimed at curbing truancy

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Bills passed in the Michigan Senate are aimed at keeping kids in school and curbing truancy problems.

The legislation approved Thursday would prohibit schools from suspending or expelling kids solely for missing class and require schools to notify parents to attend a meeting in regards to a child’s irregular attendance. The bills would require school boards to include sufficient data about truancy, chronic absences and disciplinary absences in their annual expulsion reports.

Republican Sen. Judy Emmons of Sheridan, a sponsor of the bills, says they are about keeping kids in school and seeing what kinds of absence numbers schools have.

The bills passed on 28-9 and 35-2 margins. They now move to the House.