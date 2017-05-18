Jackson County father sentenced for killing infant son

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County father has been sentenced for a second time in the death of his infant son.

Thursday morning, 34-year-old Adam Stevens was sentenced in Jackson County Court to 15 to 30 years in prison for murdering his baby boy.

But this wasn’t his first sentencing.

Back in 2010, his three month old son, Kian, died of abusive head trauma.

Two years later, Stevens was convicted of second-degree murder for Kian’s death and was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.

However, in 2014 Stevens appealed his conviction, saying Judge John McBain was too involved in the case.

The Michigan Supreme Court granted Stevens a new trial, ruling that Judge McBain was not acting in a fair and impartial manner.

Last month, Stevens pleaded no contest to second degree murder, avoiding a second trial and launching the sentence that took place Thursday.

In court, Stevens said he’s “forever broken” by what happened to his son.

 

 

