Jackson Co. head-on crash injures one

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – One person is hospitalized today after a collision this morning on Springport Road in Blackman Township.

Investigators from Blackman-Leoni Public Safety tell 6 News that the crash happened on Springport Road near Rives Junction Road just before 10:00 a.m.

They say the driver of a Ford Fusion apparently crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Ford SUV head-on.

The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Three people in the SUV, including a small child, were not injured.

The road was closed while for the police investigation and to clear debris.

Springport Road crash

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s