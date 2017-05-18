Jackson Co. head-on crash injures one

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – One person is hospitalized today after a collision this morning on Springport Road in Blackman Township.

Investigators from Blackman-Leoni Public Safety tell 6 News that the crash happened on Springport Road near Rives Junction Road just before 10:00 a.m.

They say the driver of a Ford Fusion apparently crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Ford SUV head-on.

The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Three people in the SUV, including a small child, were not injured.

The road was closed while for the police investigation and to clear debris.

