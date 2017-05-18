Hose approves legislation to define electronic property rights

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Government legislation has been around for decades but one state representative is trying to get it up to speed with technology. Representative Jim Runestad from the 44th District, is sponsoring a resolution that would make it crystal clear that the government must generally obtain a search warrant to access a person’s electronic data or communications.

The resolution received unanimous bipartisan approval from the Michigan House of Representatives and now advances to the Senate for consideration. If approved by two-thirds, the measure would be placed on the November 2018 ballot.

