This Morning: Groups uniting on Capitol grounds to fight addictions

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As we continue to spread awareness here at 6 News of the ongoing opioid and heroin epidemic there is one group holding their annual rally at the Capitol today also looking to help cure addictions.

The event is called “Unite To Face Addiction Michigan”.

Scott Masi, a behavioral health specialist with Brighton Center for Recovery, joined Justin Kree on 6 News This Morning to share some insights into what people can expect to see today on the Capitol grounds.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and continues until 5:00 p.m.

This is the second annual rally and will feature speakers, music and dozens of resource information booths to offer information.

