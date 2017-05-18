UPDATE: Fire near NCG Cinemas at Eastwood Towne Center

UPDATE (4:00p.m.) – It took firefighters about an hour to get everything under control. They don’t know the cause of the fire but it could have been a cigarette or the sun.

It looks like mulch caught fire in the NCG parking lot.

Nothing was evacuated and nobody was hurt. Only one car had minor damages from this.

As of now, they are making sure the mulch is wet so it it doesn’t catch fire again.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Reports are coming in that a fire broke out near the NCG Cinemas at the Eastwood Towne Center in Lansing.

It is not confirmed but it appears to be mulch burning.

6 News is at the scene and we will update you when we get more information

