Suspects due in court for Hillsdale Co. murder

HILLSDALE CO., Mich (WLNS) – Two people accused in the death of a Hillsdale County man will be in court again this afternoon.
Jay Clark is accused in the murder of 37-year-old Jeremy Barron.
According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office Barron was wanted for a sexual assault of a minor that took place in June 2015.
Barron’s whereabouts were not known until his body was found in rural Hillsdale County.
He had been shot to death.
40-year-old Jay Clark is charged with open murder, felony firearm, moving and concealing a body and possession of meth.
His girlfriend, Ashley Hoath, 27, is charged with accessory to felony and lying to police.
Investigators say Barron was killed in a yet unknown location and buried.
His body was then dug up and moved to Camden Township where it was found April 2.
