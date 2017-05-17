Suspects due in court for Hillsdale Co. murder

By Published:

HILLSDALE CO., Mich (WLNS) – Two people accused in the death of a Hillsdale County man will be in court again this afternoon.

Jay Clark is accused in the murder of 37-year-old Jeremy Barron.

According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office Barron was wanted for a sexual assault of a minor that took place in June 2015.

Barron’s whereabouts were not known until his body was found in rural Hillsdale County.

He had been shot to death.

40-year-old Jay Clark is charged with open murder, felony firearm, moving and concealing a body and possession of meth.

His girlfriend, Ashley Hoath, 27, is charged with accessory to felony and lying to police.

Investigators say Barron was killed in a yet unknown location and buried.

His body was then dug up and moved to Camden Township where it was found April 2.

6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick will be in the courtroom and will update this story.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s