Suspects due in court for Hillsdale Co. murder

Related Coverage Body found in Hillsdale County woods

HILLSDALE CO., Mich (WLNS) – Two people accused in the death of a Hillsdale County man will be in court again this afternoon.

Jay Clark is accused in the murder of 37-year-old Jeremy Barron.

According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office Barron was wanted for a sexual assault of a minor that took place in June 2015.

Barron’s whereabouts were not known until his body was found in rural Hillsdale County.

He had been shot to death.

40-year-old Jay Clark is charged with open murder, felony firearm, moving and concealing a body and possession of meth.

His girlfriend, Ashley Hoath, 27, is charged with accessory to felony and lying to police.

Investigators say Barron was killed in a yet unknown location and buried.

His body was then dug up and moved to Camden Township where it was found April 2.

6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick will be in the courtroom and will update this story.