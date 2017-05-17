Statewide gas tax funds paving the way for better roads across Michigan

(WLNS) – After a statewide gas tax hike took affect in January, Road Departments are seeing increased funding for repairs.

“So we’re got chip seal and asphalt paving that wouldn’t have happened without that increase,” Clinton County Road Department Director Joe Pulver said.

“None of that 100 miles of road preservation and skip paving would’ve been able to be done without the road funding increase,” Ingham County Road Department Director Bill Conklin said.

Locally, Clinton County got $1.5 million, and in Ingham the Road Department has just over $3 million to work with.

It’s an increase Conklin says was a long time coming.

“So really for the last ten years, if not more, we’ve really been falling behind with our purchasing power and funding to keep up with maintenance.”

He says the extra funding comes just in time after a damaging winter and spring.

“The cyclical temperature swings wreck havoc on roads and create a lot of potholes, we had a lot of that this year.”

In Clinton, Pulver says its the same story.

“Every time it seems to rain we have to go back out and fill the potholes,” Pulver said.

With major paving and pothole fills on the construction to-do list, both departments are already hoping for increased funding next year too.

“It will keep making it so we can do a lot more each year,” Pulver said.

Crews start to repair cracked roads as early as February, and as more pop up the work will continue to late fall.

“Fait to poor condition roads, especially out in the rural part of the county that need preservation, they will see a lot of work done on those,” Conklin said.