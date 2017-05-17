St. Johns Police Chief is heading north

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – What would it take for St. Johns Police Chief Kyle Knight to leave his hometown for another position?

He asked himself that question whenever he traveled through the area in and around Harbor Springs, in northwestern Lower Michigan.

When the longtime chief of police in that picturesque town decided to retire, Knight figured the time was right to make the move.

Next month when Harbor Springs Chief Dan Branson hangs up his badge Knight will begin a job he thought would never be possible.

Knight began his law enforcement career in St. Johns in 1988 as a dispatcher. He was in a variety of positions until becoming chief in 2014.

In an article published by the Harbor Light News Knight, 53, explains why he is leaving St. Johns after three years as chief.

“Before I came on as chief, there had only been three chiefs in 75 years, each serving the town for 25 years. To be honest, that was one of the more difficult parts of this decision, feeling like I’m leaving the community so soon. However, just like in Harbor Springs, the department in St. Johns is in very good shape. I wouldn’t be leaving if it wasn’t.”

Knight says he will continue his commitment to community in Harbor Springs, just as he did in St. Johns.

Knight and his wife also had another recruiter in the Harbor Springs area. Their daughter and her family live in nearby Petoskey and the time was right to be closer to the grandchildren.

It is expected that Knight will join the Harbor Springs Police Department after passing his physical exam in mid-June.