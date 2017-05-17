Skubick: Lawmakers eye revenue numbers carefully

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – You can’t talk about Michigan’s economy without dissecting what’s happening in the car industry.

State beancounters and lawmakers were told that car sales have reached a peak and the domestic three have lost some market share and a small rebound is forecast.

But on the overall job front U. of M. economist Gabriel Ehrlick says “Michigan’s economy is doing quite well. The economy added 96,800 jobs in 2016. It’s a very fast pace. We expect some slow down.”

Normally when the forecasters predict where we are headed they look at energy costs.

They factor in the volatility around the world but they’ve add a new X factor.

President Trump.

“I think he’s a huge factor,” says State Rep. Tom Cochran. “You never know what’s coming out of him. They’re in turmoil all the time.”

But Republican State Rep. Roger Victory was reluctant to answer the Trump X factor question. “Time will tell in this process. There’s a lot of good things going on here in the state of Michigan.”

Republican State Sen. Margaret O’Brien was a bit more forthcoming on Mr. Trump’s behavior.

“It’s interesting to see Wall Street go up and down and there have been a lot of dings under certain statements that he’s made and there have been some bumps based on those statements.”