Skubick: Lawmakers eye revenue numbers carefully

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – You can’t talk about Michigan’s economy without dissecting what’s happening in the car industry.

State beancounters and lawmakers were told that car sales have reached a peak and the domestic three have lost some market share and a small rebound is forecast.

But on the overall job front U. of M. economist Gabriel Ehrlick says “Michigan’s economy is doing quite well. The economy added 96,800 jobs in 2016. It’s a very fast pace. We expect some slow down.”

Normally when the forecasters predict where we are headed they look at energy costs.

They factor in the volatility around the world but they’ve add a new X factor.

President Trump.

“I think he’s a huge factor,” says State Rep. Tom Cochran. “You never know what’s coming out of him. They’re in turmoil all the time.”

But Republican State Rep. Roger Victory was reluctant to answer the Trump X factor question. “Time will tell in this process. There’s a lot of good things going on here in the state of Michigan.”

Republican State Sen. Margaret O’Brien was a bit more forthcoming on Mr. Trump’s behavior.

“It’s interesting to see Wall Street go up and down and there have been a lot of dings under certain statements that he’s made and there have been some bumps based on those statements.”

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s