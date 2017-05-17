Several families displaced after flames rip through Delta Twp. apartment building: “It’s just all gone”

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Blackened pieces of wood and debris is what’s left of the 12 unit apartment building in Delta Township after flames tore through all three levels, leaving several families homeless and others with nothing but the clothes still on their back.

It happened around 1 o’clock at the Plumtree Apartments which is located just north of Michigan Avenue.

“My whole life is in there and it’s not easy out here and it’s just all gone,” Janesha Amerson said.

According to Amerson, the fire started in her unit.

“Me and my brother’s girlfriend were sitting in the living room and then smoke started and we were like where is this smoke,” Amerson said. “So she looked in the kitchen and there’s flames.”

Amerson said they immediately started calling for help.

“So we’re panicking, my brother is banging on every door,” she said. “He told us to get out and he tried to get everybody else out.”

It took several hours and several local fire departments to fight the fire.

“The winds really pushed the fire around and once it got into the attic, there wasn’t much that we were able to do at that point so we made sure all the lives were accounted for,” Delta Twp. Fire Inspector Michael Roberts said.

And with temperatures reaching above 80 degrees, crews were battling more than just flames.

“We did have two firefighters that were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and cramping but they’re stable and will be fine,” Roberts said.

Fortunately, everyone, including their pets made it out of the building safely.

It didn’t take long for volunteers from the red cross to step in and help families start picking up the pieces

“What we do is give them a credit card and a certain amount of money on it and that’s to help them get started and moving forward,” Dave Scutt said.

Scutt is a volunteer for the American Red Cross. He was helping to lead this effort.

Management staff at the apartment complex said they were working on a plan to help all those residents who are displaced.

While fire investigators are working to determine what caused it all, many, including Amerson is looking for some spiritual help.

“I just ask that you keep us all in your prayers,” she said.

6 News will update this story with any new information as soon as it becomes available.