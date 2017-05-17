Rallies scheduled for State Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Don’t be surprised if you see a number of people gathering at The Michigan Capitol.

The early birds are representatives of Michigan’s senior population who will rally in support of “Older Michiganian’s Day”.

The annual event expects to bring in about one thousand older adults including representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services and even legislators like state Senate majority and minority leaders Arlan Meekhof and Jim Ananich.

That rally goes from 10:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Then at 2:00 p.m. the Michigan statewide “Perinatal Mood Disorders Coalition” will rally on the Capitol steps.

They will be working to bring awareness to mood disorders that affect women in the time before and after birth, including post-partum depression.

Up to 21 percent of mothers experience perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.