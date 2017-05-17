Protecting your digital life from hackers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The world suffered a devastating cyberattack over the weekend that shut down hospitals and major companies in over 150 countries.

Some security experts are calling the latest cyberattack the biggest the world has ever seen. If you don’t have any security measures put in place for your digital information, it might be time to reconsider.

The first step to take is to start encrypting your data. Encryption is a fancy word for scrambling your information so people can’t understand it without a certain code or key. This goes beyond switching letters and numbers around.

Apple and Windows computers both have an option for automatic encryption but you need to go into the computer settings and manually turn them on.

Another important security measure to take is to add two-factor verification to all of your email accounts.

