New details revealed in Hillsdale homicide

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — They’re accused of killing a man and dumping his body in the woods.

Wednesday afternoon, two suspects from this spring’s homicide in Hillsdale County appeared in court for a preliminary exam.

6 News was in the courtroom as the judge ruled there was enough evidence to bring this case to trial, and new details were revealed that shed light on why 37-year-old Jeremy Barron was murdered.

The two suspects, Jay Clark and Ashley Hoath appeared in Hillsdale County Court.

Both of them are facing open murder charges and several other felonies.

27-year-old Hoath waived her right to a preliminary exam via video from jail.

40-year-old Clark was there in person.

During the hearing, several investigators took the stand and shared information they gathered from interviewing the suspects.

Investigators say Hoath had a relationship with Barron, but he was known to be sexually and physically abusive.

Authorities say Hoath wanted Barron killed because she felt he was the reason her children were taken by Child Protective Services.

Investigators believe Hoath and Clark were friends and did not have a romantic relationship at the time of the murder.

They say the suspects worked together to get Barron inside Clark’s vehicle under the assumption they were going to buy drugs.

Authorities say that’s when Clark shot Barron four times inside his Chevy Tahoe while driving.

“After the shots were fired, she states that Mr. Clark made a statement to Jeremy, ‘Tell her you’re not going to hurt her again.’ Mr. Barron did not respond,” said Deputy Wes Ludeker of the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Clark dumped Barron’s dead body in a patch of woods in rural Hillsdale County.

He was found two months later by a kids riding horses through the area.

Authorities say Clark set the back of his vehicle on fire to cover up evidence of the murder.

They say he removed the back seat, and traded his Chevy Tahoe for a Ford Mustang in a Craigslist swap.

Investigators say the Tahoe has been recovered; however they have been unable to locate the gun that killed Barron, because Clark claims to have melted it down.

Both suspects remain behind bars.

Right now no trial date has been set.