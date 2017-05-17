Michigan leaders on Trump-Russia ties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Tuesday, it came out that former FBI Director James Comey had written notes in February indicating that President Donald Trump had asked him to end an investigation of Michael T. Flynn, a national security adviser.

Now, Michigan leaders are coming out with their thoughts on the issue.

Senator Gary Peters is saying is it very important that an independent investigation is held in searching for the truth about Russian interference with our democracy.

He said in part, “The latest media reports reinforce the urgency of establishing an independent, nonpartisan investigation into Russia’s attacks on our democracy. Add to these the President’s own admission he provided highly classified information to the Russian Foreign Minister, and it’s clear we need an independent investigation with the full authority to find the truth.”

Congressman Dan Kildee also supports an independent investigation. He supported a rarely-used procedural move in the U.S. House of Representatives seeking to force a vote on a bill to establish an independent commission to fully investigate the troubling connections between President Donald Trump and Russia.

The procedural move, called a discharge petition, requires the signatures of a majority of those in the House in order to force a vote on a specific piece of legislation. Today’s discharge petition was filed on H.R. 356, the Protecting our Democracy Act, a bipartisan bill previously co-sponsored by Congressman Kildee, which establishes an outside and independent commission to investigate the Trump-Russia ties. The bill has Republican support, including from Rep. Justin Amash.