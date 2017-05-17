Memorial Day travel expected to be recordbreaker

By Published:
(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’re heading out on the Michigan roads this Memorial Day weekend you can expect a lot of company.

AAA projects over 1.2 million Michiganders will journey 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a 2.5 percent increase from just over 1.1 million people who traveled last year.

This is the highest Michigan travel volume for the holiday in over a decade.

It also marks the fifth consecutive year of growth in Memorial Day travelers.

Kicking off the summer driving season, over 1 million travelers will be driving to their destinations while more than 60,000 people will travel by air.

Another 50,000 travelers will go by train, bus or ship.

On Memorial Day weekend last year gas prices averaged $2.49 in Michigan.

As of Tuesday the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan is $2.39.

