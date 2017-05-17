Man shot, wounded during confrontation with Detroit police

By Published: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) – A man has been shot during a confrontation with Detroit police on a busy street just east of the city’s downtown.

Police Chief James Craig says officers were called to the area about 11 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a man behaving erratically at a hotel.

Craig says the man ran into the street where he was slightly struck by a vehicle before firing off about three shots from a handgun at the officers.

He was shot at least twice and was undergoing surgery at a hospital.

No police officers were wounded.

Craig says the man has a past armed robbery conviction and was arrested several weeks ago on a narcotics violation.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s