Man shot, wounded during confrontation with Detroit police

DETROIT (AP) – A man has been shot during a confrontation with Detroit police on a busy street just east of the city’s downtown.

Police Chief James Craig says officers were called to the area about 11 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a man behaving erratically at a hotel.

Craig says the man ran into the street where he was slightly struck by a vehicle before firing off about three shots from a handgun at the officers.

He was shot at least twice and was undergoing surgery at a hospital.

No police officers were wounded.

Craig says the man has a past armed robbery conviction and was arrested several weeks ago on a narcotics violation.