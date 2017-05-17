“Inky” Pet of the Day May 17

Meet “Inky”, our Pet of the Day today. Inky is a 5-year-old mixed breed. Not much is known about Inky’s past because of the rescue that brought Inky to the Capital Area Humane Society. Inky has lived with other dogs, cats and birds and is friendly to everyone. You can learn more about Inky by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

