UPDATE: Fire hits Delta Twp. apartment complex

UPDATE: (2:16p.m.) – 6 News reporters at the scene say the fire seems to be under control with no more visible flames.

Firefighters are putting equipment away but still have two ladder trucks up. The trucks are not spraying as of now.

UPDATE (1:45 p.m.) – According to Delta Township Fire Department Fire Inspector Michael Roberts the fire began as a grease fire and spread into an attic space.

There were some residents trapped on a balcony but they were rescued without any injuries.

There are 12 units in the three-story building and firefighters are getting a list of the people who live in the building.

At this hour there are firefighters from seven area fire and rescue units.

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.) – Gusting winds are creating difficult conditions for firefighters. Two ladder hoses are being used in an attempt to control the fire.

DELTA TWP., Mich – Multiple fire departments are fighting an apartment building fire in Delta Township.

The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. at the Plumtree Apartment complex on Michigan Avenue.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

