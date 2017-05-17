Detroit-area motorist knocked out by concrete from I-696

By Published:

WARREN, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say a suburban Detroit woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after a football-sized chunk of concrete knocked her unconscious on Interstate 696.

Lt. Mike Shaw says the concrete flew up from the roadway, crashed through a windshield and struck the woman in the head as she drove on the freeway about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. He says the woman lost control of her car and collided with another vehicle.

Shaw says the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, but state police later posted on Twitter she’s in critical condition. The other motorist wasn’t hurt.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Diane Cross said a patching crew fixed the hole in the highway after the crash. She says the deteriorating condition of the road is an ongoing concern.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s