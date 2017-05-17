Detroit-area motorist knocked out by concrete from I-696

WARREN, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say a suburban Detroit woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after a football-sized chunk of concrete knocked her unconscious on Interstate 696.

Lt. Mike Shaw says the concrete flew up from the roadway, crashed through a windshield and struck the woman in the head as she drove on the freeway about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. He says the woman lost control of her car and collided with another vehicle.

Shaw says the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, but state police later posted on Twitter she’s in critical condition. The other motorist wasn’t hurt.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Diane Cross said a patching crew fixed the hole in the highway after the crash. She says the deteriorating condition of the road is an ongoing concern.