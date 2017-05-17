Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Felony:

Jason Lamont School has a felony warrant for Forgery out of Lansing. School is a black male, 37, 6′ and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Sonia Heredia has a felony warrant for Damage to Property out of Lansing. Dean is a Hispanic female, 40, 5’5′ and weighs 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Willie Jim Johnson has a felony warrant for Larceny out of Lansing. Johnson is a black male, 29, 5’4″ and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

