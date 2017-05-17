Bicyclists to take “Ride of Silence” to honor fallen riders

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – You can expect to see nearly 100 bicyclists taking to the roads tonight between MSU and the State Capitol.

The riders are taking part in the annual Ride of Silence, an international event honoring bicyclists killed or injured while riding on public roadways.

There has been a 15 percent increase in bicyclists killed in Michigan in 2016.

Last year 38 bicyclists were killed in traffic crashes, including five in one Kalamazoo crash.

The riders will gather at 6:15 p.m. at the Wells Hall Plaza on the MSU campus.

At 6:30 p.m. they will begin to ride in silence, with police escorts, to the State Capitol and back to campus.

Anyone with a bicycle is welcome to ride.

