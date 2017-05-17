Authorities: 3 burned in explosion, fire at Michigan motel

MANTON, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say three people were taken to a hospital with burns following an explosion and fire at a motel in northern Michigan.

The Wexford County sheriff’s department says the fire was reported about 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Green Mill Motel in Manton. Crews responded to extinguish the flames. The Cadillac News reports roughly half of the motel was destroyed by the fire.

The sheriff’s department says Wednesday morning that additional information is expected to be released later in the day. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

