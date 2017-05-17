Army identifies soldier killed in Hawaii training accident

HONOLULU (AP) – Army officials have identified the soldier who died when the military truck he was riding in crashed during training in Hawaii.

The Army said Tuesday it’s investigating the crash Sunday that killed 36-year-old Sgt. Terrence Hinton.

Police say the truck driven by a 20-year-old soldier went out of control on a turn, struck a guardrail and overturned into a culvert.

Police have begun a negligent homicide investigation.

The 36-year-old Hinton, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division on Oahu. He enlisted in 2009 and served in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, before moving to Hawaii in 2016. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 and Kuwait in 2014.

Major General Christopher Cavoli, commander of the 25th Infantry Division, said it is a tragedy to lose a soldier.

Another soldier was treated for minor injuries.