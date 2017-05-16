UPDATE: Vote recount today in Perry

UPDATE (12:35 p.m.) – The recount has been completed in Perry where a school funding ballot question failed by one vote on May 2.

The results of the voting then were 311 to 310, and that led to the call for a recount.

Today that recount was conducted and the results were the same as before.

The request was for .8 mill for a building and site sinking fund for the next five years to pay for security and repairs to district buildings.

PERRY, Mich (WLNS) – Workers in Perry will do a recount today after a school funding ballot issue failed by a single vote on May 2nd.

It would create a .8 mill building and site sinking fund for the next five years to pay for repairs and security improvements to district buildings.

The final vote, 311 to 310, was considered close enough for a recount which will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Perry Township hall.

