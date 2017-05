PERRY, Mich (WLNS) – Workers in Perry will do a recount today after a school funding ballot issue failed by a single vote on May 2nd.

It would create a .8 mill building and site sinking fund for the next five years to pay for repairs and security improvements to district buildings.

The final vote, 311 to 310, was considered close enough for a recount which will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Perry Township hall.

