This Morning : Two Men and a Truck, Movers for Mom

(WLNS) — Usually Two Men and a Truck employees move your belongings from one spot to another, but this Spring executives are focusing on bringing necessary items mom’s just in time for the holiday.

Movers have been collecting household items and personal hygiene supplies across the country, and will soon donate them to local shelters that offer services to moms.

Two Men and a Truck is a Lansing based company and included the capital area in the initiative.

Thursday movers stopped by the People’s Church Pre-School in East Lansing to pick up class donations.

“The kids had hands on experience with it. They helped load boxes, they were familiar with the items that were purchased as well. This taught them responsibility and how they can give to the community,” said lead teacher Judy Maribelli-Migaldi.

The Angel House, City Rescue Mission, and the Easton Shelter are just a few of the local shelters who will receive donations.

 

 

