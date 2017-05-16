“Tarman” Pet of the Day May 16

By Published:

Meet “Tarman”, our Pet Of The Day today. Tarman is a senior Chihuahua mix. He’s an 11-year-old neutered male. Tarman likes car rides and is a friendly guy. He’s current on all his shots and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Tarman at the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at 517-787-7387.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s