“Tarman” Pet of the Day May 16

Meet “Tarman”, our Pet Of The Day today. Tarman is a senior Chihuahua mix. He’s an 11-year-old neutered male. Tarman likes car rides and is a friendly guy. He’s current on all his shots and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Tarman at the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at 517-787-7387.

Advertisement