Skubick: Lawmakers consider cracking down on distracted driving

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lawmakers are considering legislation to clamp down on persons who drive and talk on the phone at the same time.

It’s a renewed effort to save lives.

It’s called distracted driving that includes everything from talking on the phone to trying to discipline the kids in the back seat.

In Ingham County there were 536 crashes where the driver was not paying attention.

Legislation is pending that would make it illegal to hold your phone and drive your car.

Police contend the ban on text messaging is not enough.

“The current law has too many loopholes,” insists Sgt. Rick Leonard of the Auburn Hills Police. “Technlogy has advanced at a faster pace. We need something that is clear-cut and rules out handheld devices. We need to get people back to driving their cars.”

Ally Zimmerman was riding in a car and her mom reports what happened. “It was a preventable death,” says Laurel Zimmerman. “She was at a green light, her seat belt on and was t-boned by a young driver who was on the phone and she got three months probation.”

The police report 42 deaths last year but think the number is under-reported.

There will be some who claim they have a right to drive and talk.

Rep. Martin Howrylak says “they have a right to violate the law and they have a right to face the consequences.”

The committee did not vote on the bill.