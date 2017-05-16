Reforms proposed for state’s no-fault auto insurance plan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A group established to preserve Michigan’s auto no-fault insurance system plans to release new recommendations to reform it.

The Coalition Protecting Auto No-fault represents medical and consumer groups in favor of the no-fault system.

They’ll hosting a news conference today to release recommendations they believe will encourage transparency, efficiency and accountability without diminishing protections for patients.

These reforms will include fee schedules which the group previously opposed.

The announcement will take place in Lansing at 1:30 p.m.

