One injured in car-scooter accident

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – One man is in a local hospital today after an early-morning crash between a car and a scooter in Eaton County.

The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. on Island Highway near Royston Road.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office a Chevrolet Cobalt was being driven east on Island Hwy when it hit the back of a three-wheeled Diax Icebear scooter.

The driver of the scooter, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle.

That person was taken to a Lansing hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Both drivers are from the Charlotte area.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

