Michigan suspends doctor’s license in pole barn liposuction

GLENN, Mich. (AP) – Michigan has suspended the license of a doctor who authorities say may have endangered patients and the public by performing liposuctions in a storage building.

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Tuesday that Bradley Bastow’s osteopathic physician’s license is suspended.

The department and the office of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed an administrative complaint saying Bastow performed liposuctions in “unsanitary” conditions in the building, known as a pole barn. They also say he improperly disposed of medical waste.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment from Bastow, who isn’t criminally charged.

Officials earlier said they learned from Allegan County sheriff’s investigators that a doctor was performing procedures in the building in the southwestern Michigan town of Glenn. They say the building wasn’t approved for any business.