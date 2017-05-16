Flags at half-staff to honor probation agent killed in crash

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags at half-staff Wednesday at state buildings and within the Capitol complex to honor probation agent Candice Dunn who was among five people killed in a traffic crash.

Snyder’s office says flags should be returned to full-staff on Thursday.

Dunn died May 9 after the SUV she was in was struck by a car in Oceola Township, northwest of Detroit. Police say the car’s driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

The 35-year-old Dunn was returning home from a state Corrections Department banquet where she was celebrated as parole/probation agent of the year.

Dunn’s mother and another person in the SUV also were killed. Two passengers in the car were killed.