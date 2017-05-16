Detroit teachers union board rejects tentative contract deal

DETROIT (AP) – The union that represents Detroit teachers says it wants to continue negotiations after its executive board rejected a tentative contract agreement with the city’s public school district.

Ivy Bailey, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, says in a statement that the union’s board indicated Monday that the tentative deal didn’t move the district forward or “place students first.” Details about terms of the agreement haven’t been released.

The union representing more than 3,000 teachers on Friday had reached the tentative agreement that Bailey described as the “best deal we could.” Talks started in March and the current contract expires June 30.

The Detroit district is formally known as the Detroit Public Schools Community District. It was created by the Legislature as part of a bailout of the old district.