Car smashes through bar in downtown Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, MI – A motorist was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after she left the roadway and smashed through a downtown Brooklyn bar and grill.

According to our media partners at the Jackson Citizen Patirot, a woman traveling north on S. Main Street lost control of her vehicle at about 11:50 a.m., May 16, striking a sidewalk planter and smashing through the south wall of Callaghan’s Bar and Grill, 109 S. Main St., Columbia Township Police Sgt. Jay Niles said.

The front end of the vehicle penetrated the building, with multiple bricks breaking free and smashing into the vehicle’s windshield.

Witnesses at the scene told police it appeared as though the woman was having some sort of medical emergency at the time of the crash, Niles said.

Columbia Township fire crews removed the woman from the car and she was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health to be treated for unknown injuries, Niles said.

“What are the odds this would happen the day before a (real estate) showing,” said bar owner Tim Cavanaugh, stating that the building currently is for sale.

Cavanaugh, who has owned and operated Callaghan’s Bar and Grill for more than 30 years, said he has seen many interesting things in his time, but nothing like a car coming though the wall.

“Someone rode a horse into the bar some years back,” he said, laughing. “I’ll tell you that was a lot easier to clean up than this is going to be.”

The Addison Fire Department and Phelps Towing assisted at the scene.

The article was first seen on Jackson Citizen Patriot.