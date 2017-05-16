Authorities identify 4 people killed in Indiana I-70 crash

By Published:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) – Authorities have identified four people who died after a semitrailer in western Indiana slammed into the back of a car and then hit a flatbed truck hauling steel bars.

Indiana State Police said Monday that the semitrailer driver was 38-year-old Jeffrey Kolkman of Jenison, Michigan.

They say the three people in the car who were killed were 48-year-old driver Brian Lee and his 23-year-old son, Aaron Lee, both of West Terre Haute, Indiana, and 45-year-old Stephanie Swaim of Brazil, Indiana.

Vigo County Coroner Susan Amos says all four victims died on impact.

Police say the car erupted into flames after it was struck Saturday evening along Interstate 70 west of Terre Haute. They say the steel bars on the flatbed skewered the semitrailer.

