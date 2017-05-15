Tips to keep your information safe from hackers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hackers use a lot of different tactics to try to gain access to our accounts.

One of the most common ways hackers get access into people’s information is through email. When checking your email, make sure any links within are coming from a trusted source. If the email is suspicious, do not open it. Hackers also try to crack account passwords. Try to use a password with a variety of letters and punctuation. Using something like a street name or pet name is not advised because it can usually be found on social media.

Online communications expert, Cale Sauter, talks about steps we can take to prevent the next attack from happening.

