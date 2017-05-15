Secretary Johnson promotes telephone Tip Line for reporting fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – To assist Michigan consumers with reporting potential fraud, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced that a telephone Tip Line is now available for use by anyone who witnesses or experiences potential fraud involving Michigan Department of State programs or documents.

The Tip Line allows callers to report suspicious or suspected fraudulent activity. Anyone with knowledge of fraud is encouraged to call the toll-free number 1-844-372-8356 to report suspected violations.

If you prefer written communication, you can send an email to sos-ois@michigan.gov to communicate with the Secretary of State’s Office of Investigative Services. OIS is the primary investigative authority within the Department of State and is charged with overseeing investigations involving the department’s program areas.

Secretary Johnson created OIS as part of her focus on strengthening her office’s consumer protection efforts. The office primarily investigates and inspects automotive-related businesses and consumer complaints against them.