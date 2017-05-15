ROCKFEST at the Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI – If you love rock music, get ready to tear the roof off of the Jackson County Fair on Monday, August 7th, 2017 at 7 p.m.!

There are three main headliners that you may know: Stone Sour, Alter Bridge and Skillet.

Stone Sour has sold over four million albums worldwide. The band unleashed their eponymous debut album in 2002 to critical acclaim and was immediately confirmed as one of the most popular and significant hard rock albums of the 21st century. Their sophomore album “Come What(ever) May” followed in 2006, only to prove a greater accomplishment with a top 5 debut on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 and a #1 entry onto Billboard’s “Rock Albums” chart. The album spawned the incredibly successful hit “Through the Glass.”. The band has just unveiled their energetic hit “Fabuless,” proving that frontman Corey Taylor, and the band are far from slowing down.

Alter Bridge has been rocking the charts since 2004 and has recently finished their newest album The Last Hero. Their most recent single, “Show Me a Leader,” opens their newest album at a fast, untamed, pace echoing the next phase of Alter Bridge. The band has made their mark on the charts with hits like “Open Your Eyes,” “Isolation,” and “Ghost of Days Gone By.”

Skillet has been a rock favorite for over two decades and has sold over 11 million units worldwide. Having released nine full-length albums, their album Rise has been awarded the 2014 Rock Album of the Year and their double platinum single “Monster,” which has become the best-selling digital single in the history of Christian Music, is also the eighth most streamed rock song of 2015.

With a combined total of 35 Top 40’s, you are not going to want to miss the opportunity to rock out with Stone Sour, Alter Bridge and Skillet, LIVE at the Jackson County Fair!

Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 20th at 9:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Jackson County Fair Box Office, etix.com or can be charged by calling (800) 517-3849 or (517) 788-4405.